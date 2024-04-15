Logistics for Locals During 2024 Oceanfront Event Season

Stay in the know all event season long with important traffic, parking and information tips.

The City of Virginia Beach and event organizers have been working hard to minimize effects on residents, neighborhoods and businesses during the 2024 Oceanfront event season, with a focus on safety and security. As with all major events, a lot of planning and preparation happens to ensure everyone has a great time, while making sure the City is fully prepared to address issues such as traffic, crowds and communication.

Before each of the Oceanfront events with anticipated attendance of more than 10,000 per day, “know before you go” information for that event, including road closures, will be added to VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo, which will serve as the central communications hub for event-related impacts all year long.

Residents also can sign up anytime to receive updates and emergency alerts via text notifications that are sent during all major events at the Oceanfront. Text VBEVENTS to 67283 to enroll.

Events with anticipated attendance of more than 10,000 per day (subject to change), include: Audacy Oceanfront Concerts, Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Summer, Jackalope Fest, Point Break Music Festival, North American Sand Soccer Championship, Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration, Funk Fest Beach Party, Virginia Beach 10 Miler & 5K (Labor Day Weekend), Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend and Boardwalk Art Show. More events may be added as announced, and a full list of events can be found at VisitVirginiaBeach.com/Events.

Safety

Staffing is increased during large events and festivals for safety, and the Virginia Beach Police Department will have a zero-tolerance policy for crimes that threaten the safety of visitors and the community.

As with each major event, a progressive traffic diversion plan will offer flexibility to accommodate those who live, work or have businesses in the restricted areas.

VB311 and Non-Emergency

Call VB311 live agents at 757-385-3111 with questions and requests about:

Event- and City-related information

Traffic-related information

Towing services (Residents and businesses may call 311 to request towing for vehicles illegally parked in neighborhoods or private parking spaces)

Noise complaints

Call 757-385-5000 for non-emergencies. Only call 911 for situations in which an immediate response is required from public safety.

Getting There and Parking

Use Waze for real-time road activity and traffic updates when traveling the Oceanfront during an event weekend.

During peak parking demand times on the weekends and special events, the City will charge a daily flat rate at the garages and lots. To find parking in real-time, download the City’s app VBGo to see what parking spaces are available and pay for your space.

ADA Parking: Designated spaces in the municipal parking lots and garages are subject to the daily flat rate. Any vehicle visibly marked with a disabled parking tag or other form of identification may also park at any on-street metered location for free for up to four hours. Vehicles parked at a metered location beyond four hours are subject to a parking violation citation.

Note: Parking in residential areas is prohibited without a pass and could result in your vehicle being towed.

Short-Term Rentals During Events

For general complaints regarding a short-term rental, call 757-210-5385.

Note: This number should be used for complaints about the use, not pricing or quality of a stay.

Know Before You Go

To stay in the know all event season long, you can:

Visit VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo

Sign up for VBAlert text notifications to receive updates and emergency alerts that are sent during all major events at the Oceanfront. Text VBEVENTS to 67283 to enroll. Reply LEAVE VBEVENTS at any time to opt out.

to enroll. Reply LEAVE VBEVENTS at any time to opt out. Register to receive the City email newsletter at VirginiaBeach.gov/BeInTheKnow

Follow the City on social media: Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram

Send questions about event logistics to OceanfrontEvents@vbgov.com.

For event-specific updates such as tickets, estimated attendance based on ticket sales, lineup information and more, visit the event organizer’s website or contact the organizer directly.

