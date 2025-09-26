Lone Star Lakes Park Closed for Annual Hunts

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation will close Lone Star Lakes Park due to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources annual white-tailed The deer quota hunt. The public will not have access to the park from October 11-12, November 7-8, and December 12-13.

Hunters have been selected by a random lottery pick, but citizens can enter stand-by drawings for no-show slots. Stand-by drawings will be held prior to the pre-hunt briefing on the Friday of the hunt at 5:00 a.m.

These hunts are held annually to manage the deer population and improve the health of the overall herd living within the park.









