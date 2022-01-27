Look Back on Festive Scenes and Joy from the 2021 Ferguson NlightN Holiday Series

Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate the holidays in Newport News! The 2021 Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series helped residents and guests of all ages experience the wonder of the season. The 2021 series was bigger and better than ever, with new events and activities. The series included Celebration in Lights at Newport News Park, the Holiday Tree Lighting in City Center, nightly Lights at the Fountain experiences with music and falling snow, and the new ARTech Lights event at Brooks Crossing. The Special Events team created a recap video to commemorate the magic and joy that was found from one end of the city to the other. Visit the Parks and Recreation website to view the video. While on the site, check out our upcoming events and start planning your next memorable experience in Newport News!