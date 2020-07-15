Looking for a career boost? Check out the new Virginia Career Works Referral Portal

July 13, 2020 – Hampton residents in search of jobs and new opportunities are encouraged to use the new Virginia Career Works Referral Portal. It’s a groundbreaking statewide platform that refers individuals to programs that help them advance their careers and find financial independence through training, certification, education and employment services.

While these tools were in development before the COVID-19 crisis began, the state has accelerated their rollout to ensure resources would be available to Virginians who need them. To access the portal, users will need to create an account. They can then explore a variety of jobs and resources available, including training and education opportunities. The website contains options for people with varying skills and abilities, from military veterans and the visually impaired to adults seeking an exciting career change. A personalized referral platform connects users to specialists in their region who can help them accomplish their goals.

For more information, visit the Virginia Career Works Portal at https://app.virginia.myjourney.com [r20.rs6.net]. You can also view a tutorial on how to navigate the Portal and create an account on YouTube [r20.rs6.n