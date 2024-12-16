Loose Leaf Collection Continues Dec. 23
Our Public Works Department’s annual loose leaf collection program offers residents a simple way to dispose of raked leaves. The collected leaves are brought to the Recovery Operations Center, where they’re turned into mulch and sold by the city in the spring.
Collection Schedule:
- Area 2: Monday, Dec. 23, 2024
- Area 3: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
- Final Collection: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Preparation Guidelines:
- Rake leaves to the edge of the curb, gutter, or drainage ditch (not in the street)
- Avoid mixing leaves with twigs or branches
- Do not cover water meters or utility boxes
- Ensure leaves are roadside by 7 a.m. on your Area’s specified date
Alternate Options: Leaves in clear plastic bags (33-gallon max, 30 bags per collection) are picked up year-round on regular bulk waste collection days.