Love Rocks in Newport News!

Love is in the air in Newport News thanks to the Tourism Division. A talented team paints rocks depicting our favorite landmarks, memories, and city experiences. Then, they hide the rocks for others to find and enjoy. In honor of Valentine’s Day, love rocks are being hidden around the city. You can find them in parks, shopping centers, outside of restaurants – truly anywhere! If you find a rock, take a picture and share it on the LoveNNRocks Facebook Page. You can keep the rock or re-hide it for someone else to enjoy. We don’t want to be the only ones having fun. All are invited to paint a rock and tag the back with “LoveNNRocks.”