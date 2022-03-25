LoveOurCity Norfolk Cleanup Events Kick-Off Great American Cleanup

By: City of Norfolk

Keep Norfolk Beautiful Hosts Cleanups on March 25 and 26

NORFOLK, VA – This weekend is the Great American Cleanup and Keep Norfolk Beautiful (KNB) is grateful to have volunteers setting out to make a difference in the Mermaid City today, March 25, and tomorrow, March 26. KNB encourages residents and volunteers to take action and clean up their neighborhoods, commercial corridors, beaches and parks. To find ways to get involved, visit the KNB webpage.