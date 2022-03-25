#LoveOurCity Norfolk Cleanup Events Kick-Off Great American Cleanup
By: City of Norfolk
Keep Norfolk Beautiful Hosts Cleanups on March 25 and 26
NORFOLK, VA – This weekend is the Great American Cleanup and Keep Norfolk Beautiful (KNB) is grateful to have volunteers setting out to make a difference in the Mermaid City today, March 25, and tomorrow, March 26. KNB encourages residents and volunteers to take action and clean up their neighborhoods, commercial corridors, beaches and parks. To find ways to get involved, visit the KNB webpage.
- March 25: Lafayette Park, 3500 Granby Street. 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Attendees/Volunteers: Residents, Keep Virginia Beautiful Leadership, City of Norfolk Councilwoman Courtney Doyle, leaders of Pepsi Co., Norfolk State University Hot 91.1 staff, Volunteer Command of Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk Master Gardeners, City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation and Keep Norfolk Beautiful staff.
- March 26:Located by the new mermaid at the corner of Norview Avenue and Military Highway (former Golden Corral parking lot), 9:30 a.m. – noon. Attendees/Volunteers: Residents, USN Teams, local businesses, and City of Norfolk Neighborhood Services, Public Works and Utilities staff, and the Lake Whitehurst Authority.