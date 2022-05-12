MA 22-13: Military training flights in the nation’s capital to enhance military response capability

By: Military

Military training flights in the nation’s capital to

enhance military response capability

FORT LESLEY J. McNAIR, D.C. – The Joint Task Force – National Capital Region, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and

multiple interagency partners, will conduct an emergency preparedness

training exercise, Thursday, May 19 in the Washington, D.C. area.

As part of this military training exercise, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force

will conduct multiple flights with UH-60 “Black Hawk” and UH-1 “Huey”

aircraft operating between 200 – 1,000 feet above ground level throughout

the day.

The exercise is intended to continue the collaboration efforts between DOD

and interagency partners, promote emergency preparedness and will refine and

improve the military’s ability to respond to natural and manmade disasters.

For more information on this training exercise, contact the U.S. Army

Military District of Washington Public Affairs office by sending an email to

usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil or call (202) 497-2011.

-30-

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The Joint Task Force – National Capital Region, based at Fort Lesley J.

McNair, Washington, D.C. plans, partners, maintains situational awareness,

and as directed, employs forces as a Joint Task Force conducting homeland

defense and civil support operations to defend and secure the National

Capital Region. The command is subordinate to the United States Northern

Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

• The military training flights have been carefully planned and will

be closely controlled.

• No ordinance of any kind will be employed during this exercise.

• Military training flights are subjected to being cancelled due to

inclement weather.