MA 22-13: Military training flights in the nation’s capital to enhance military response capability
Military training flights in the nation’s capital to
enhance military response capability
FORT LESLEY J. McNAIR, D.C. – The Joint Task Force – National Capital Region, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and
multiple interagency partners, will conduct an emergency preparedness
training exercise, Thursday, May 19 in the Washington, D.C. area.
As part of this military training exercise, the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force
will conduct multiple flights with UH-60 “Black Hawk” and UH-1 “Huey”
aircraft operating between 200 – 1,000 feet above ground level throughout
the day.
The exercise is intended to continue the collaboration efforts between DOD
and interagency partners, promote emergency preparedness and will refine and
improve the military’s ability to respond to natural and manmade disasters.
For more information on this training exercise, contact the U.S. Army
Military District of Washington Public Affairs office by sending an email to
usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil or call (202) 497-2011.
EDITOR’S NOTES:
The Joint Task Force – National Capital Region, based at Fort Lesley J.
McNair, Washington, D.C. plans, partners, maintains situational awareness,
and as directed, employs forces as a Joint Task Force conducting homeland
defense and civil support operations to defend and secure the National
Capital Region. The command is subordinate to the United States Northern
Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
• The military training flights have been carefully planned and will
be closely controlled.
• No ordinance of any kind will be employed during this exercise.
• Military training flights are subjected to being cancelled due to
inclement weather.