MacArthur Memorial and KDVA Partner on Korean Translation Project

NORFOLK, Va – The MacArthur Memorial and the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA) are proud to partner to provide Korean language translation for the MacArthur Memorial’s permanent Korean War exhibit. This project increases accessibility for Korean visitors and is also available virtually for those unable to travel to the MacArthur Memorial.

Museum visitors can scan a QR code in the Korean War exhibit to access Korean translations of the exhibit panels and captions. Virtual visitors can view this gallery guide on the MacArthur Memorial’s website at www.macarthurmemorial.org/592/Gallery-Guides. The MacArthur Memorial is committed to the preservation and presentation of Korean War history and is grateful for KDVA’s partnership on this project.

KDVA is honored to fund and provide Korean translation of the MacArthur Memorial’s Korean War Gallery so that Korean speakers can understand the role that General Douglas MacArthur, as United Nations Commander, played in defending South Korea from North Korea’s invasion in 1950.

This is the start of “KDVA’s Museum and Memorial Korean Translation Project” that provides Korean translation to memorials and museums with galleries and displays about Korea Veterans.