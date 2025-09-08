MacArthur Memorial and Korea Defense Veterans Host Event

Risking it All: The Incheon Landings at 75 and the Legacy of the Korean War

NORFOLK, Va. – The MacArthur Memorial and the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA) are proud to announce a FREE special event to commemorate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landings. Risking it All: The Incheon Landings at 75 and the Legacy of the Korean War will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2:45 p.m. at the MacArthur Memorial.

This dynamic two-part event will feature a historical overview of the operation, followed by a moderated discussion with three former United Nations Command (UNC) Commanders (General Curtis Scaparrotti, General Vincent Brooks, General Paul LaCamera) who will reflect on the strategic importance of Incheon and the ongoing role of the UNC in maintaining security on the Korean Peninsula.

Seventy-five years ago, on September 15, 1950, General Douglas MacArthur, the first United Nations Command (UNC) Commander, orchestrated one of history’s boldest amphibious assaults at Incheon. Defying skepticism and daunting “5,000-to-1” odds, the Incheon landings turned the tide of the Korean War, preserving the sovereignty and democracy of the Republic of Korea. As MacArthur himself noted, the people of the Republic of Korea were also “risking it all” in their fight for freedom.

“We are honored to partner with KDVA on this retrospective on the Incheon landings,” said Amanda Williams, Director of the MacArthur Memorial. “General MacArthur famously said, ‘there is no substitute for victory;’ we believe there is also ‘no substitute for history.’ We look forward to engaging with attendees to explore this history and it’s continued relevance.”

“The story of Incheon reminds us that freedom has never been free. The spirit of sacrifice and determination that defined the Korean War continues today through the ROK-U.S. Alliance and the service of our Korea Defense Veterans,” said General (Ret.) Robert “Abe” Abrams, Chairman & President of the Korea Defense Veterans Association. “This historic event marks the first time former UNC Commanders have gathered at the Memorial of the first UNC Commander, General Douglas MacArthur. KDVA is proud to honor those who risked everything at Incheon and to ensure that their legacy is forever remembered.”

When: Saturday, September 13, 2:45 p.m.

Where: MacArthur Memorial, 150 Bank St.

Cost: FREE. Registration is required.

Registration:www.eventbrite.com/e/risking-it-all-the-incheon-landings-at-75-and-the-legacy-of-the-korean-war-tickets-1591434877559?aff=oddtdtcreator