MacArthur Memorial to Offer Free Virtual Lectures in Spring 2026

NORFOLK, Va. – The MacArthur Memorial will present a series of free virtual lectures during this spring. The lectures feature historians and authors discussing topics related to World War II and the Korean War. Each virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with a Q&A.

March 5: Author Steve Vogel will discuss his book A Task Force Called Faith: The Untold Story of the U.S. Army Soldiers Who Fought for Survival at Chosin Reservoir—and Honor Back Home. The presentation covers a U.S. Army unit involved in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir that later faced accusations of cowardice. Register: https://streamyard.com/watch/uQkWuD3CyN3B

March 14: Dr. Raquel Ramsey will present on her co-authored book and related film, Taking Flight: The Nadine Ramsey Story. The topic is the life of Nadine Ramsey, one of the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) who flew during World War II. Register: https://streamyard.com/watch/QdaPZdGSN3ry

April 14: To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, writer and researcher Sandra Lanman will speak about her grandmother Elsie, one of approximately 1,300 Jewish refugees who relocated to the Philippines to escape persecution in Europe and later experienced challenges during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines in World War II. Register: https://streamyard.com/watch/UJGGDRnfhAuK