Main Library is Temporarily Closed to Address Mold Issue

The Hampton Main Library will need to be closed effective immediately, as staff has identified and is proactively addressing a mold issue.

To ensure that employees, patrons and materials are protected, we will begin further assessment and make immediate repairs. At this time, we believe the closure will be short term, but if a longer closure becomes necessary, we will explore plans for an alternative temporary location to ensure Main Library services are not disrupted for long.

Thank you for your understanding as the city works quickly to safely reopen the library.