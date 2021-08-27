Main Street Library Passport Center Opening September 1

The Main Street Library Passport Center, an official passport acceptance facility, will open on Wednesday, September 1. The center, located on the first floor of the Main Street Library (110 Main Street), is authorized by the U.S. Department of State to accept and verify the documents needed to process passport applications. The center is the first Passport Center in Newport News that is not located within a U.S. Post Office and the only site offering evening hours.

Citizens who want to use the Main Street Library Passport Center must schedule an appointment by calling 757-591-4858. The hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All federal fees must be paid with a check or money order (made payable to the Department of State). The fee amounts associated with passport applications are available on the U.S. Department of State website. Additional fees, which must be paid in cash, check or money order (made payable to Newport News Public Library), are a $35 execution fee for each application submitted and a $15 passport photo fee if you wish to have your passport photo taken at the library.

For more information, call the Main Street Library at 757-591-4858.