Mallory Street Bridge work will cause some nighttime delays on I-64

By: City of Hampton

Sept. 11, 2023 – Installation of new bridge girders for the Mallory Street Bridge will cause some nighttime delays on Interstate 64, both eastbound and westbound under the bridge, as well as on the bridge itself.

Bridge improvements are part of the work to expand the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. Placement of the girders is expected to begin tonight and run through Tuesday, Sept. 19. It will be done from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., to minimize the impact on traffic.

For interstate drivers, there will be some single-lane closures, periodic “slow rolls,” and periodic “all stops” on I-64 East and I-64 West under Mallory Street

For Mallory Street drivers, there will be single-lane traffic with flagging operations on Mallory Street Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and Thursday, Sept. 14.

