Suspect shot by Capitol Police has ties to Hampton Roads

Acting Capitol Police Chief Pittman and deceased suspect Noah Green

A driver allegedly rammed a car into a barricade outside of the U.S Capitol today. The suspect who has been identified as 25-year- old Noah Green was reported dead at the scene. He was said to have been shot by capitol police. Green played football at Christopher Newport University and graduated with a degree in finance in 2019. He was also said to have ties to West Virginia and Indiana.

Two Capitol police officers were injured during the incident and were take to local hospitals. One of the injured officers, William Evans, is now deceased. “It is with a very very heavy heart that I announce that one of our officers succumbed to his injuries,” said Acting Capitol Police Captain Yogananda Pittman during a press conference. There have been no details released thus far about how Officer Evans was killed.