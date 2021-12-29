Manor Branch Library to Close During Upgrades | Business Retention Survey Closes December 31st

Portsmouth’s Manor Branch Library Will Be Closed

Starting Friday, December 31st, During Restroom Upgrades

Portsmouth Public Library announces that Manor Branch Library, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane, will be closed beginning Friday, December 31st, during restroom upgrades. The repair work is expected to be completed in approximately 30 days and upon completion, the library will reopen to the public.

While Manor Branch Library is temporarily closed, individuals can visit any of the other three Portsmouth Public Library locations during normal operating hours– Main Library, Churchland Branch Library, and Cradock Branch Library. All Portsmouth Public Libraries will be closed on New Year’s Eve- Friday, December 31st, and New Year’s Day- Saturday, January 1st. Library patrons can also use your PPL card to stream movies, music, and more from our Digital Branch Library online at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.

For more information on library services and hours, call 393-8501 or visit www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.

Portsmouth Business Owners,

Please take a few minutes to complete our Business Retention Survey at

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PortsmouthBRESurvey.

We value your input and would like to hear from you.

The survey closes on December 31st.

Thank you!