Mar. 29 Community Meeting: ﻿Construction Impacting Riverview Farm Park

The Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) facility is under construction at Riverview Farm Park. The James River Treatment Plant bordering the park will produce a highly-treated water (SWIFT Water®) that meets drinking water standards and is suitable for recharge of the Potomac Aquifer. This innovative sustainability initiative, led by HRSD, will benefit city residents for generations, but this is the first summer that the effects of construction will be apparent within the park.

Join representatives from HRSD and the city of Newport News to learn more about the SWIFT project and the likely effect construction might have on park users. Discuss related pending park improvements, share your thoughts on maintaining a quality experience for park users, and review design standards for new park resources.

This meeting will be conducted via open-house format and is open to the public. It takes place Thursday, March 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the BC Charles Elementary Cafeteria located at 701 Menchville Road.