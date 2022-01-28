March 11 Deadline for Public Utilities’ Annual Water Awareness Calendar Contest

To promote water conservation among the City’s youth, Public Utilities is asking teachers and parents to encourage students in grades K-5 to illustrate different ways to use water wisely for a chance to have their artwork featured in the department’s 2023 Water Awareness Calendar. All artwork should be accompanied by an official entry form and dropped off or mailed to:



Virginia Beach Public Utilities

ATTN: Water Awareness Calendar Entry

2809 S. Lynnhaven Road Suite 250

Virginia Beach, VA 23452



Public Utilities will choose 13 winners and many other honorable mentions to have their artwork featured in next year’s Water Awareness Calendar. The winners will also be honored at an official awards ceremony in the spring. The contest rules and entry form can be found at www.vbgov.com/calendarcontest.