March 2024 Presidential Primary Voter Guide

Please note that the Chesapeake Electoral Board will host its reorganization meeting on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Voter Registrar’s Office (411 Cedar Rd). For more information, call the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-382-8000.

What’s on the ballot?

There will be two separate ballots, one for Democrat candidates for President and one for Republican candidates for President. Voters must choose only one ballot on which to vote but can choose either one, regardless of their political affiliation. View sample ballots.



Early In-Person Voting

Early in-person voting for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election will take place at the Voter Registrar’s Office, 411 Cedar Rd, from January 19 – March 2 on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Early voting at the Registrar’s Office will also be available on Saturday, February 24 and March 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. There will be no early voting on Monday, February 19 because the Registrar’s Office will be closed for President’s Day. Any registered voter can vote early in person without needing to apply to do so.

Absentee Voting By Mail

Any registered voter can apply to vote by mail. You no longer need a witness signature on a mailed absentee ballot but voters will need to provide their year of birth and last four digits of their social security number.

If returning your completed ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by March 5 and received by the Chesapeake Voter Registrar’s Office by noon on March 8. If returning your completed ballot in person, you can drop it off to the Voter Registrar’s Office at any time using the secure outdoor drop box or by bringing it inside during office hours. The Chesapeake Voter Registrar’s Office MUST have your completed absentee ballot by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Please Note: If you are on the permanent absentee ballot list, you will only receive a ballot for this election if you selected on your application to receive either the Democratic Party or the Republican Party for Primary Elections. If you chose neither, you will not automatically receive a ballot by mail. You can choose to receive one by submitting a new application for this election.

Election Day Voting

Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. You must vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day. Locate your polling place with this interactive map or by looking up your registration information at Elections.Virginia.gov. Don’t forget to bring your approved ID.