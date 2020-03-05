March Events at the Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – March is upon us and so is a fun-filled, diverse lineup of events at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (VBCC). Did you know that locals are welcome to book this premier facility for events such as weddings, reunions, association meetings, receptions and just about anything imagined? There is an entire staff of experts waiting to assist you. Call (757) 385-2000 or click here for staff info and more details. Here is a look at just a few of the bookings for March:

March 11: Virginia Beach State of the City Luncheon – This annual event is the premier forum for interaction among Virginia Beach’s business, civic and community leaders. The 2020 Virginia Beach State of the City address delivered by the Honorable Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor, will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities, and provide a glimpse into the City’s future. This is a ticketed event and pre-registration is required. Register online here.

March 14 – 15: 2020 Grand National Championship by the Sea Dance Competition – Enjoy two exciting days of competitive cheer and dance as hundreds of contestants vie for titles and bids during expertly choreographed routines, which are judged by professionals in the cheerleading and dance fields. This is a ticketed event for spectators. Find out more here.

​March 20 – 22: 2020 Yuengling Shamrock Sports and Fitness Expo and Races – You’ve been training and now its time! Join thousands to Sham“rock” through our coastal city during a fun-filled weekend for the whole family! From the Fitness Expo to the post-marathon party, this is one weekend you don’t want to miss. More information may be found on their website.

March 27 – 29: National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Wrestling – Now in its 31st year, this competition is the premier wrestling tournament in the nation as the best wrestlers from 49 states compete to become All-Americans. Hundreds of college coaches from across the country attend and use this multi-level and divisional competition for talent scouting. Wrestling legend Dan Gable, a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a world gold medalist, and an Olympic gold medalist, will sign autographs. Gable was only the third wrestler to have ever been inducted into the United World Wrestling’s Hall of Fame in the Legend category. Click here for more details.