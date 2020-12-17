MARK HERRING Seeking Re-election as Attorney General

~ After leading historic progress, Herring running to continue work to ensure justice, equality, and opportunity for ALL Virginians and to expand and secure the civil rights of his fellow Virginians ~

LEESBURG (December 16, 2020)–Attorney General Mark Herring officially announced today that he will seek re-election as Virginia’s attorney general to continue his fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians. He begins his re-election campaign with an unmatched record of progressive achievement and a strong network of support in Virginia and around the country.



Herring made the announcement this morning in a letter to Virginians, writing:



“Serving as your attorney general has been the honor of my life. We’ve worked together to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians, to expand and secure the civil rights of our fellow Virginians, and to show Virginians a new vision for what their Attorney General can do for them. The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished. That is why I am seeking another term as your attorney general and running for re-election in 2021.”



Herring also released a video announcing his re-election bid, telling Virginians:



“Together we’ll work to keep you and your communities safe, fighting policies that fuel racism, hate, and violence because we believe in justice for all Virginians. That means dismantling systemic racism, expanding opportunity, and holding law enforcement accountable to the communities they serve. Together, we’ve fought some big fights because these are the fights that matter. And you know the attacks on our rights won’t stop. I’m asking again for your support as attorney general—as the people’s lawyer—protecting and expanding the rights of all Virginians.”

Mark Herring is the most accomplished and consequential Attorney General in Virginia history. During his two terms, he has taken on tough fights on behalf of Virginians and won time and time again. He has transformed the role of attorney general after a generation of Republican control, focusing on protecting Virginians and their rights, and helped make Virginia a national leader on progressive priorities like crim inal justice reform, police accountability, access to affordable healthcare, gun violence prevention, women’s’ rights, and environmental protection.



Herring’s record of progressive leadership and achievement has earned him the endorsement of key Democratic leaders from across Virginia.



“Time and again, Mark Herring has shown Virginians what a bold, progressive attorney general can do on behalf of the people of this Commonwealth,” said Congressman Don Beyer (VA-8). “Mark has never hesitated to stand up for Virginians’ rights, whether it was his fight for marriage equality, his defense of our healthcare, his groundbreaking work on civil rights and criminal justice reform, or taking the Trump Administration to court to stop their unrelenting lawlessness. I remember all too well how Republicans had a lock on the Attorney General’s office for 20 years, and how t hey used the office to advance their personal causes or ambitions. We can’t go back to those days. When you look at Mark’s record, you have to include he has a historically impressive record as Virginians’ top lawyer, and we need him as our attorney general for four more years.”



“In the past year, we’ve made so much progress in Virginia, and my longtime friend Mark Herring has been a full partner in that,” said Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas. “He has always stood for progress – going to court to fight for the Affordable Care Act, protecting access to women’s health care, fighting for much-needed criminal justice reform, taking on racism in Virginia public schools, and defending our rights to take down Confederate propaganda. Time and again, Mark Herring has stood for us, which is why I am proud to support him, again, for Attorney General.”



“As attorney general, Mark hasn’t been afraid to take on the big challenges directly and stand up for what is right, even if it wasn’t the easy or the convenient road to take,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko. “He’s gone to court over and over again to protect Virginians’ rights against dangerous attacks from the Trump Administration. He’s fought to protect DACA and DREAMers, and he’s holding opioid manufacturers accountable. Here in Loudoun, we’re proud to count Mark Herring as one of our own and I can’t wait to see what else he will be able to accomplish with another four years as Virginia’s attorney general.”



“Under Mark’s leadership as attorney general, we’ve watched Virginia transform into the progressive Commonwealth it is today,” said Senator Ghazala Hashmi. “Through his work fighting for marriage equality, defending healthcare and a woman’s right to choose, or championing criminal justice reform – Mark has always fought hard to protect all Virginians. As attorney general, Mark Herring has made Virginia a safer, more just, equal and fair place and I know he can do even more if he stays in office for another four years.”



As Attorney General, Mark Herring has built a record of:

