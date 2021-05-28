Mark Your Calendars Now for Project Toy Drop III

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA – MAY 28, 2021) – The Department of Social Services, in partnership with the Kids Wish Network, invites you to attend Project Toy Drop III. Come and join us June 12, and 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1701 High St. as this event kicks off. Brand new toys and books will be distributed to Portsmouth youth on a first come, first serve basis. The event is open to all kids from age 3 to 16 who are residents of Portsmouth. All participants must present ID. “Project Toy Drop travels the country, gifting new toys, games, and clothing to military children and at-risk youth between ages 3- 16 years old. The past year has been tough on our children and families. Many have been faced with food insecurities, the challenges of COVID-19, and schools being closed,” said Pamela Little-Hill, director of the Portsmouth Department of Social Services. “Some children have been victims of abuse and neglect, and family members dealing with issues of mental illness and substance use. Project Toy Drop will bring our community together, nurture positive relationships between city officials, city departments, and law enforcement. Project Toy Drop is another opportunity to let our children know that we see you, we are here for you, and we care.” Pre- Register, according to the last name of the parent/guardian, for the following dates:  A-K: June 12, 2021  L-Z: June 26, 2021 For additional information contact: Dana Spruill (757) 405-1800, ext. 8384. Register at