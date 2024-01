Effective: Monday, January 15, 2024

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday, January 15, 2024, bus, light rail, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Saturday schedule. The ferry will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Transit Center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed. The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9 AM – 4 PM.