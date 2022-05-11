Maryland and Virginia Senators Respond to Announcement of a New General Manager for Metro

By:Valeria Rivadeneira

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (Both D-Md.) and Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (Both D-Va.) issued the following joint statement in response to the announcement that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) Board of Directors has selected Randy Clarke as its new General Manager and CEO. Clarke currently serves as President and CEO of Capital Metro in Austin, Texas.

“Safe and reliable Metrobus and Metrorail service is essential for our constituents in the National Capital Region, for millions of visitors each year and for the employees who make the federal government function every day. For this reason, we are encouraged that the WMATA Board of Directors has selected a new General Manager and CEO who brings experience in safety oversight.

“As stalwart advocates for supporting and improving transit in the National Capital Region and continuing Metro’s strong federal partnership, we look forward to meeting with Mr. Clarke as soon as possible to learn more about his experience managing transit in major and rapidly-growing cities, and to discuss Metro’s urgent needs and our shared priorities for the future. We are ready to work with Mr. Clarke as he takes on the challenges Metro faces as our region moves forward from the pandemic.”

