Alliance will streamline the development of offshore wind resources in

Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE · October 29,

2020 Office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Michael.Ricci@maryland.gov Office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

govpress@nc.gov Office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov Maryland, North Carolina, and

Virginia Announce Agreement to Spur Offshore Wind Energy and Economic

Development ~ Alliance will streamline development of offshore wind

resources in Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region ~ RICHMOND—The governors of

Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia today announced a three-state

collaboration to advance offshore wind projects in the region and promote

the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United Sates as a hub for offshore wind

energy and industry. The creation of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources

(SMART-POWER) provides a framework for the three states to cooperatively

promote, develop, and expand offshore wind energy and the accompanying

industry supply chain and workforce. Specifically, the three states agree

to form a SMART-POWER Leadership Team with representatives from each

signatory jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of

regional offshore wind resources. “Maryland has been leading the charge

when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions and we are proud

to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental

leadership,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Joining this multi-state

partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong

record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean

air benefits, and energy independence.” As Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

states become a focus for offshore wind developers and supply chain

companies, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia recognize that the

fast-growing, global offshore wind industry has significant potential to

drive economic development and job creation as well as reduce the emission

of greenhouse gases and other harmful air pollutants. According to the

United State Department of Energy, the Atlantic Coast offshore wind

project pipeline is estimated to support up to 86,000 jobs, $57 billion in

investments, and provide up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030.

“Offshore wind development combined with our strong solar capacity will

bring more high paying, clean energy jobs to North Carolina while we

continue to ramp up our fight against climate change,” said North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper. “This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states

allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve

cost effective success.” Through this partnership, the three states have

committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty, encourage

manufacturing of component parts, reduce project costs through supply

chain development, share information and best practices, and promote

synergy between industry and the signatory jurisdictions. “Harnessing

the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate

crisis and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” said Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore

wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already

built off our coast. This agreement will help unlock our collective

offshore wind resources and generate tremendous economic and environmental

benefits for the region. We look forward to working with our partners in

Maryland and North Carolina to grow the offshore wind industry and secure

a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future.” Maryland, North

Carolina, and Virginia have access to vast resources and assets, such as

deepwater ports and transportation infrastructure, top-tier universities

and research institutions, and highly trained workforces to support the

offshore wind industry and supply chain efficiently develop along the

Atlantic Coast. The full SMART-POWER memorandum of understanding is

available here.