Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia Announce Agreement to Spur
resources in Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region ~ RICHMOND—The governors of
Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia today announced a three-state
collaboration to advance offshore wind projects in the region and promote
the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United Sates as a hub for offshore wind
energy and industry. The creation of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic
Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources
(SMART-POWER) provides a framework for the three states to cooperatively
promote, develop, and expand offshore wind energy and the accompanying
industry supply chain and workforce. Specifically, the three states agree
to form a SMART-POWER Leadership Team with representatives from each
signatory jurisdiction that will work to streamline the development of
regional offshore wind resources. “Maryland has been leading the charge
when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions and we are proud
to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental
leadership,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Joining this multi-state
partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong
record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean
air benefits, and energy independence.” As Southeast and Mid-Atlantic
states become a focus for offshore wind developers and supply chain
companies, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia recognize that the
fast-growing, global offshore wind industry has significant potential to
drive economic development and job creation as well as reduce the emission
of greenhouse gases and other harmful air pollutants. According to the
United State Department of Energy, the Atlantic Coast offshore wind
project pipeline is estimated to support up to 86,000 jobs, $57 billion in
investments, and provide up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030.
“Offshore wind development combined with our strong solar capacity will
bring more high paying, clean energy jobs to North Carolina while we
continue to ramp up our fight against climate change,” said North Carolina
Governor Roy Cooper. “This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states
allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve
cost effective success.” Through this partnership, the three states have
committed to work together to increase regulatory certainty, encourage
manufacturing of component parts, reduce project costs through supply
chain development, share information and best practices, and promote
synergy between industry and the signatory jurisdictions. “Harnessing
the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate
crisis and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” said Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore
wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already
built off our coast. This agreement will help unlock our collective
offshore wind resources and generate tremendous economic and environmental
benefits for the region. We look forward to working with our partners in
Maryland and North Carolina to grow the offshore wind industry and secure
a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future.” Maryland, North
Carolina, and Virginia have access to vast resources and assets, such as
deepwater ports and transportation infrastructure, top-tier universities
and research institutions, and highly trained workforces to support the
offshore wind industry and supply chain efficiently develop along the
Atlantic Coast. The full SMART-POWER memorandum of understanding is
available here.