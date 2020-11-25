Mask Design Challenge Winners

Thank you to everyone who entered our Mask Design Challenge! We asked you to design a face mask that you’d proudly wear and were blown away by the responses. We received over 160 entries that showcased the creativity and talents of Newport News residents.

The following are the winning entries in each category:



Budding Artists: 12 years and under

Tanner Marshall (“I’m smiling” panda)

Maliyah Johnson (pink hearts)

Kaitlynn MacIntosh (“I love Newport News”)

Young Adult – 12-18: Albert Hale

Adult: 18 and above: Michele Morse-Buszard

Michele Morse-Buszard, our winner in the adult category, explained her unique design, saying, “I believe if everyone masked up properly, we could eventually rise up above COVID-19. Our own state outline morphed into the Phoenix helps inspire us that we will fly and improve things as we go forward.”

The winning designs will be featured on custom masks. Keep an eye on the newsletter and our social media for details on where you can pick yours up. We’ll also feature some of the incredible designs that were submitted in future issues of the newsletter and on social media.

Mask up, Newport News!