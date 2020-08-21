City launches campaign to encourage people to follow safety practices

We’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) for months and, unfortunately, our numbers continue to rise. We each play a critical role in stopping the spread to keep ourselves and our community safe. To encourage everyone to follow safety guidelines, Newport News has developed a “Mask Up, Newport News” campaign.

Similar to the Virginia Department of Health’s state-wide initiative, the city’s campaign encourages everyone to wear a mask and highlights comments Newport News residents have shared about why they “mask up.” Look for our photos and videos over the coming months and share them to encourage everyone to wear a mask. To get things started, see why Samuel and Nyah wear masks.

We want you to be part of our campaign! Send us photos of yourself or family members wearing masks and/or short videos explaining why you wear a mask. If you tape a video, be sure to use our “Mask Up, Newport News” slogan. We’ll share your videos on social media, in our newsletter, online, on TV and more! Send your photos and videos to maskupnn@nnva.gov.

Let’s “Mask Up, Newport News!” Wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands!