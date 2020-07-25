Mask Up, Newport News!

We must each do our part to move forward

On Wednesday, we shared information on the rising number of cases in Hampton Roads and Newport News. In just two days, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 714 in our region. In Newport News, there are 71 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and five more hospitalizations since Wednesday, bringing the total number of residents currently hospitalized to 69.

These aren’t just numbers; these are our family members, friends and neighbors. We each have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our community. We each have to do our part to move forward – wear a mask, avoid large groups, practice social distancing and wash your hands.

We know that summer weekends were made for family gatherings, barbeques, pool parties and outdoor events. This year though, our community and world are still struggling due to the coronavirus. If we want life to move forward, we must continue to do things differently.

Please, stay safe this weekend if you have to be out. Remember the three W’s:· Wear a mask;· Wait to gather in groups AND, when out, Wait six feet apart; and· Wash your hands

To learn more about how to protect yourself and those you love from the coronavirus, visit the Virginia Department of Health website. For daily updates on the Hampton Roads COVID-19 impacts and number of people affected in our community, visit the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission website.