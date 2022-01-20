Mask Use Remains in Effect This Week at Newport News Public Schools

Newport News Public Schools will continue to require students, staff, and visitors to use face masks in all schools and offices and on school buses. Mask use will remain in effect this week as the school division waits on further guidance and assesses the safety and operational impact of Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two, which rescinds mask mandates in schools and the previous Interim Guidance, COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia Pre K-12 Schools effective January 24, 2022. NNPS will continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of students, families and staff by adhering to its current COVID-19 mitigation strategies, which are aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The school division will keep families and staff informed and will provide further guidance by Friday, January 21.