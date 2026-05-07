May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each May, is a time to promote understanding of mental health conditions, reduce stigma, and encourage people to seek help early, before a situation becomes an emergency. It reminds communities that mental health is part of overall health and that support can include listening without judgment, recognizing warning signs, and connecting individuals and families to resources that strengthen stability, recovery, and well-being.

The NNFD CARe (Community Assistance Response) Team plays a crucial role by providing specialized, mobile crisis support for individuals experiencing behavioral or mental health challenges, often in situations involving homelessness, minor medical needs, or substance use. Operating in collaboration with Newport News Police, Fire/EMS, and community partners, the CARe Team works to ensure safety, reduce risk, de-escalate crises, and relieve immediate distress.

In addition to offering guidance and education, CARe connects individuals to appropriate services, including voluntary ER transport when needed, and assists with admissions or Emergency Custody Order (ECO) processes in coordination with law enforcement. Above all, the team is also there to listen, offering compassionate support when it matters most.

Newport News appreciates the NNFD CARe Team for their dedication, compassion, and tireless efforts to support our community in its most challenging moments.