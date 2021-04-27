Mayor Glover Tours Coast Guard Base Portsmouth

On Monday, April 26th, U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth hosted Mayor Shannon E. Glover for a tour of Base facilities and the Coast Guard Cutter Northland. Portsmouth is a designated Coast Guard City based on the strong partnership maintained between the City of Portsmouth, the surrounding community, and the proud Coast Guard women and men who serve within it.

Commanding Officer Captain Michael Roschel gave Mayor Glover, a Navy veteran, a walking tour of Base Portsmouth, including the Industrial Production Facility, Cutter Maintenance Augmentation Team Building, Buoy Yard, and the USCGC Northland. Mayor Glover and Captain Roschel also discussed opportunities to restore the partnership in education programs that were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Partners in Education (P.I.E.) program places Coast Guard members in local schools, supplementing Portsmouth teachers and assisting the Portsmouth community and its children.

As the largest major cutter homeport, Base Portsmouth is currently home to seven Medium Endurance Cutters (WMECs), and is on deck to welcome two additional WMECs and their families this summer. #PortsmouthVA # PortPartners #StrongerTogether #Leadership #USCG #SEMPERPARATUS