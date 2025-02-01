Mayor Jones Shares His Vision in Annual State of the City Address

In the 2025 State of the City address, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones outlined the City’s progress and vision for the future. Highlighting key achievements in infrastructure, economic growth, and public safety, the Mayor emphasized the importance of community collaboration in shaping Newport News’ path forward. Mayor Jones announced his plans to grow the police force to more than 500 officers, making the Newport News Police Department the largest it has been. The Mayor also proudly announced gun violence has dropped by 25% in the past year. He declared his intention for the City to achieve Triple-A bond rating and for every Newport News public school to achieve full accreditation without conditions by 2030.

Mayor Jones paid tribute to former Mayor Barry DuVal, McKinley Price, Joseph Ritchie, (represented by his granddaughter Kellley Ritchie Giannotti), the late Jessie Rattley (represented by her daughters Robin Rattley and Florence Rattley Diggs), and the late Joseph Frank (represented by his son Jason Frank). Mayor Jones highlighted the legacy left behind by each of the mayors as well as celebrated their leadership.