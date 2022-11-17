Mayor McKinley Price Delivers ﻿Final State of the City Address

Last night, Mayor McKinley L. Price delivered his final State of the City address. More than 700 business and community leaders attended the event at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on the campus of Christopher Newport University to celebrate the city’s recent achievements and learn about exciting upcoming initiatives. To commemorate his 12 years in office, Mayor Price detailed 12 areas that have been critical to us as a city that is breaking through and defying expectations. They include city-wide transformation; investments in neighborhoods; business growth; workforce development initiatives; diverse programs that support residents; public safety activities; positive engagements with youth; a dedicated team of city employees; and more. Mayor Price also unveiled the city’s dynamic new brand message – Newport News, Built on Breakthroughs. Look for additional information on the brand and how it will come alive in our city in future newsletters. A video of the State of the City address will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 18, on NNTV (Cox Ch. 48/Verizon Ch. 19) and for on-demand viewing on the NNTV website.