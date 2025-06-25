Mayor Phillip Jones Named One of Ten Outstanding Young Americans for 2025

Mayor Phillip Jones has been selected as one of the United States Junior Chamber’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) for 2025. This prestigious national honor recognizes ten individuals under the age of 40 who exemplify exceptional leadership, service, and character in their communities and beyond.

Since its inception in 1938, the TOYA program has honored more than 600 individuals, including U.S. Presidents, Olympic athletes, and renowned advocates. Past honorees include John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Elvis Presley. The 2025 TOYA Honorees will be recognized at the official awards ceremony hosted by the United States Junior Chamber later this year.