Mayor Phillip Jones Selected for Rodel Institute Fellowship Class of 2025

Mayor Phillip Jones has been selected as a member of the prestigious Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025, a distinguished program for state and local elected officials from across the country. The Fellowship gathers 24 leaders—equally divided between the two major political parties—for a series of seminars that focus on leadership development, ethical governance, and collaboration across political divides.

This prestigious program seeks to cultivate thoughtful dialogue among a distinguished group of diverse political leaders, promoting collaboration across party lines and fostering a strong commitment to democratic principles.

Since its inception in 2005, over 400 leaders have participated in the Rodel Fellowship, many going on to hold significant roles in government, including U.S. Senators, Governors, and even Vice President of the United States. The program, under the auspices of the Rodel Institute, aims to strengthen democracy and improve public leadership in the United States.

The 24 members of the Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025 include:

Lacey Beaty – Mayor, Beaverton, Oregon

Daniel Biss – Mayor, Evanston, Illinois

Mia Bonta – Assemblymember, California

Andrea Campbell – Attorney General, Massachusetts

Steve Demetriou – State Representative, Ohio

Craig Greenberg – Mayor, Louisville, Kentucky

Josh Haeder – State Treasurer, South Dakota

Rodney Hall – State Representative, Mississippi

Greggor Ilagan – State Representative, Hawaii

Ann Johnson – State Representative, Texas

Phillip Jones – Mayor, Newport News, Virginia

Jill Krowinski – State Representative, Vermont

Ryan Locke – Councilmember, Carmel City Council, Indiana

Mindy McAlindon – State Representative, Arkansas

Phil McGrane – Secretary of State, Idaho

Greta Neubauer – State Representative, Wisconsin

Ann O’Brien – Councilmember, Phoenix City Council, Arizona

D.C. Reeves – Mayor, Pensacola, Florida

Jason Rojas – State Representative, Connecticut

Ally Seifried – State Senator, Oklahoma

Raúl Torrez – Attorney General, New Mexico

Weston Wamp – Mayor, Hamilton County, Tennessee

Lily Wu – Mayor, Wichita, Kansas

Kimberly Yee – State Treasurer, Arizona