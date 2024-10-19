Mayor Phillip Jones Selected for Rodel Institute Fellowship Class of 2025
Mayor Phillip Jones has been selected as a member of the prestigious Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025, a distinguished program for state and local elected officials from across the country. The Fellowship gathers 24 leaders—equally divided between the two major political parties—for a series of seminars that focus on leadership development, ethical governance, and collaboration across political divides.
This prestigious program seeks to cultivate thoughtful dialogue among a distinguished group of diverse political leaders, promoting collaboration across party lines and fostering a strong commitment to democratic principles.
Since its inception in 2005, over 400 leaders have participated in the Rodel Fellowship, many going on to hold significant roles in government, including U.S. Senators, Governors, and even Vice President of the United States. The program, under the auspices of the Rodel Institute, aims to strengthen democracy and improve public leadership in the United States.
The 24 members of the Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025 include:
Lacey Beaty – Mayor, Beaverton, Oregon
Daniel Biss – Mayor, Evanston, Illinois
Mia Bonta – Assemblymember, California
Andrea Campbell – Attorney General, Massachusetts
Steve Demetriou – State Representative, Ohio
Craig Greenberg – Mayor, Louisville, Kentucky
Josh Haeder – State Treasurer, South Dakota
Rodney Hall – State Representative, Mississippi
Greggor Ilagan – State Representative, Hawaii
Ann Johnson – State Representative, Texas
Phillip Jones – Mayor, Newport News, Virginia
Jill Krowinski – State Representative, Vermont
Ryan Locke – Councilmember, Carmel City Council, Indiana
Mindy McAlindon – State Representative, Arkansas
Phil McGrane – Secretary of State, Idaho
Greta Neubauer – State Representative, Wisconsin
Ann O’Brien – Councilmember, Phoenix City Council, Arizona
D.C. Reeves – Mayor, Pensacola, Florida
Jason Rojas – State Representative, Connecticut
Ally Seifried – State Senator, Oklahoma
Raúl Torrez – Attorney General, New Mexico
Weston Wamp – Mayor, Hamilton County, Tennessee
Lily Wu – Mayor, Wichita, Kansas
Kimberly Yee – State Treasurer, Arizona