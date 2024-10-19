Education Events Featured Local Local News 

Mayor Phillip Jones Selected for Rodel Institute Fellowship Class of 2025

HRMessenger Staff , ,

Mayor Phillip Jones has been selected as a member of the prestigious Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025, a distinguished program for state and local elected officials from across the country. The Fellowship gathers 24 leaders—equally divided between the two major political parties—for a series of seminars that focus on leadership development, ethical governance, and collaboration across political divides.

This prestigious program seeks to cultivate thoughtful dialogue among a distinguished group of diverse political leaders, promoting collaboration across party lines and fostering a strong commitment to democratic principles. 

Since its inception in 2005, over 400 leaders have participated in the Rodel Fellowship, many going on to hold significant roles in government, including U.S. Senators, Governors, and even Vice President of the United States. The program, under the auspices of the Rodel Institute, aims to strengthen democracy and improve public leadership in the United States.

The 24 members of the Rodel Fellowship Class of 2025 include:

Lacey Beaty – Mayor, Beaverton, Oregon  

Daniel Biss – Mayor, Evanston, Illinois  

Mia Bonta – Assemblymember, California  

Andrea Campbell – Attorney General, Massachusetts  

Steve Demetriou – State Representative, Ohio  

Craig Greenberg – Mayor, Louisville, Kentucky  

Josh Haeder – State Treasurer, South Dakota  

Rodney Hall – State Representative, Mississippi  

Greggor Ilagan – State Representative, Hawaii  

Ann Johnson – State Representative, Texas  

Phillip Jones – Mayor, Newport News, Virginia  

Jill Krowinski – State Representative, Vermont  

Ryan Locke – Councilmember, Carmel City Council, Indiana  

Mindy McAlindon – State Representative, Arkansas  

Phil McGrane – Secretary of State, Idaho  

Greta Neubauer – State Representative, Wisconsin  

Ann O’Brien – Councilmember, Phoenix City Council, Arizona  

D.C. Reeves – Mayor, Pensacola, Florida  

Jason Rojas – State Representative, Connecticut  

Ally Seifried – State Senator, Oklahoma  

Raúl Torrez – Attorney General, New Mexico  

Weston Wamp – Mayor, Hamilton County, Tennessee  

Lily Wu – Mayor, Wichita, Kansas  

Kimberly Yee – State Treasurer, Arizona 