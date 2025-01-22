MAYOR PHILLIP JONES TO SERVE ON US EPA’S LOCAL ﻿GOVERNMENT Committee

Mayor Phillip Jones has been selected to serve a one-year term on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). His term is effective immediately and will conclude on January 21, 2026. The committee, established in 1993, serves as a critical advisory body, providing the EPA with guidance and recommendations to strengthen its partnerships with local governments and support the development of effective environmental policies at the local level.

The EPA’s collaboration with the LGAC is vital in ensuring that environmental programs are not only scientifically sound but also responsive to the needs of local communities. As a new member of the committee, Mayor Jones will have a voice in shaping national policies that affect local governments, communities, and the environment.