Mayor Price and Panel Discuss Mental Health During Price Points Program

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 50% of individuals in the United States will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. Additionally, one in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being and affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Unfortunately though, a great deal of stigma is associated with mental health and mental illness. During the most recent taping of his talk show style program Price Points, Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price held a roundtable discussion with city and community leaders about mental health. The goal of the discussion was to shed light on the topic and provide information on resources and city initiatives. Joining him for the discussion was Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan; Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew; Lt. Andre Dorsey with the Newport News Fire Department; Quincy White, executive director of the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center; and Daphne Cunningham, PhD, deputy executive director of the Hampton Newport News Community Services Board. The panel had a robust discussion on the increasing number of people diagnosed with mental health issues and shared how their respective organizations are working to offer the support people need. Each panelist stressed the importance of discussing mental health and coming together to collectively address community needs.

Watch Price Points online and on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19). If you have suggestions for future topics you would like Mayor Price to address, please email his office at mayorsoffice@nnva.gov.