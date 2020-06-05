Mayor Price Distributes Face Masks Throughout City

On Tuesday, Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS distributed face masks to vulnerable residents, young people, first responders, essential personnel and community volunteers throughout the city. This is part of the United States Conference of Mayors’ (USCM) national Masks for Mayors initiative. Through this campaign, Mayor Price received over 4,200 protective face masks to distribute to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The USCM partnered with national firm Bella Canvas to donate more than one million non-medical grade masks and cloth facemasks nationwide.

“We want our residents, first responders and others to stay safe, and wearing a mask or face covering plays a large part in that,” said Mayor McKinley Price. “During this mask distribution, I reached out to groups that are heavily engaged with the public and individuals who might not be able to afford or access face masks. These masks from the United States Conference of Mayors and Bella Canvas were greatly needed and appreciated, and will go a long way in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in our city.”

Mayor Price began his day by distributing masks with the meals handed out by Newport News Public Schools at An Achievable Dream Academy. This site is one of the busiest in the city, with an average of 300 meals served daily. Throughout the city, Newport News Public Schools has been serving 5,000 lunch and breakfast meals each weekday at sites throughout the city. Take home dinners are provided by World Central Kitchen on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information on the NNPS Meals to Go Service and locations, visit their website.

Masks were also distributed to residents in the Choice Neighborhood Community and at the Ridley Lift and Connect Center. Mayor Price then presented supplies of masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Newport News Police Department, the Newport News Department of Public Works and the Newport News Sheriff’s Office. Late last month, Mayor Price distributed masks to the Newport News Fire Department, the Four Oaks Day Service Center, the Department of Human Services and Newport News Public Library.

Effective Friday, May 29, Governor Northam mandated that any person age ten and older must wear a mask or face covering at all times while in public indoor settings. For more information on face coverings, including how to properly wear one or make your own, visit the Virginia Department of Health website.