Mayor Price to Deliver Final State of the City Address

Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price is preparing to deliver his final State of the City address on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on the campus of Christopher Newport University. Registration and a reception begin at 5 p.m.; the Mayor’s address starts at 6 p.m.



The theme of this year’s event is “Our Stage is Set.” During his address, Mayor Price will highlight recent city accomplishments while reflecting on his 12 years as Mayor of Newport News.



“As I prepare to leave office at the end of this year, I look forward to thanking those who have been a part of this incredible journey,” said Mayor Price. “This is more than a speech – it’s a celebration of all that we’ve accomplished together over the past 12 years. On November 16, I will detail our shared achievements and the many ways the city is poised for additional growth, transformation, and breakthroughs in the coming years.”



The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the event and Old Point National Bank is the Presenting Sponsor. Tickets are $45 per person and sponsorships are available at a variety of levels. To register or become a sponsor, visit www.virginiapeninsulachamber.com. The presentation is being recorded in its entirety and will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 18, on the city’s website (www.nnva.gov) and on Newport News Television (Cox 48/Verizon 19).