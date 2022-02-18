Mayor to discuss Buckroe parking, I-64 traffic during virtual Town Hall

By:City of Hampton

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck will hold a virtual town hall discussion at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Planned topics include city traffic jams caused by interstate backups and parking issues around Buckroe Beach.

In both cases, some residents have supported remedies under consideration, while others have said the proposals would just create another set of headaches. Mayor Tuck would like to hear more peoples’ views as we approach summer, which tends to be the peak problem time. He will also take questions on other issues as time allows.

The solution to I-64 traffic backups – building an expanded bridge-tunnel and widening 64 – is under way, but in the short-term, that construction is expected to create longer backups. The city is considering a two-month test to make the Mallory Street Bridge one-way (toward Phoebus) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. In theory, that would keep drivers from getting off the interstate at Mercury Boulevard and creating jams in Phoebus that block people getting to businesses and homes in Phoebus. It could, however, lengthen backups on I-64 and/or shift more traffic onto Settlers Landing Road and the ramp there.

Around Buckroe Beach, parking overflows limit homeowners’ access to on-street parking, especially during holiday weekends and Sunday concerts. The city’s Parks Department is planning to run a free trams from Jones Middle School’s parking lot on weekends. That option wasn’t popular with buses last year, but the tram will be smaller and easier to board. Options under consideration are residential parking permits or creating paid spots in beach lots. (Paid parking is being studied but has been ruled out for this summer.)

The forum will air on the city’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Watch the page for a specific link.