Mayor will hold town hall meeting Feb. 28

By: City of Hampton

Mayor Donnie Tuck will conduct a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Third Baptist Church.

The meeting will be open to the public, and it will provide an opportunity for the mayor to address current projects and issues in the city. Residents are welcome to ask questions or share their concerns.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. It is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Third Baptist Church is located at 1214 Victoria Blvd. Anyone with questions can call 757-727-8311.