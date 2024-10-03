Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Opens Annual Award Nominations

The Virginia Beach community is invited to nominate individuals and groups that serve those with disabilities. The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities seeks nominations for its 2024 annual awards. The awards recognize individuals, businesses and service organizations that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to improving and enriching the lives of the residents of Virginia Beach who have disabilities to ensure full integration in the community in which they live.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. The award nomination form can be found online at VirginiaBeach.gov/MCPD. Individuals who do not have access to the internet can use a computer at any Virginia Beach Public Library. Computers at the Bayside and Central libraries have assistive devices to make them internet-accessible for persons with impaired vision.