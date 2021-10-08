Mayor’s Minute| PCTV Schedule| Congratulations Xavier Billie!| Mental Health Day| Food Give-Away

To view Mayor Shannon E. Glover’s new Mayor’s Minute

that’s airing on PCTV Channel 48/39 and on YouTube, click here:

For more PCTV Channel 48/39 programming like the sample below, please open the attached PCTV Portsmouth Community Television Guide. This schedule includes new programming, and as the schedule is modified throughout the year, we’ll send updated guides. Please tune in and please stay tuned!

Congratulations to 911 Call Taker Xavier Billie

Congratulations to Xavier Billie for successfully completing the Basic Dispatch Training Academy to become a 911 Call Taker. Mr. Xavier is the first official 911 Call Taker which is a new position and an integral part of Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD).

In the photo below, from left to right: Paula Garner, 911 Administrator; Paula DeBerry, Training Coordinator; Xavier Billie, 911 Call Taker; and Dr. Christopher Patterson, PSAP Manager.

World Mental Health Day 2021

Mental Healthcare for All: Let’s Make it a Reality

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated World Mental Health Day Sunday, October 10, 2021, marking more than 18 months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health. Some groups, including health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. And services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted.

Yet there is some cause for optimism. During the World Health Assembly in May 2021, governments from around the world recognized the need to scale up quality mental health services at all levels and endorsed WHO’s Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030, including the Plan’s updated implementation options and indicators for measuring progress.

World Mental Health Day presents an opportunity for government leaders, civil society organizations and many others to talk about the steps they are already taking and that they intend to take in support of this goal. It also provides an opportunity to empower individuals to look after their own mental health and provide support to others.

The WHO will be releasing new materials to help people living with one of the most common mental health conditions, depression. According to WHO statistics, the lost productivity resulting from depression and anxiety, two of the most common mental disorders, costs the global economy about one trillion dollars annually.

For more information, resources and tools to promote World Mental Health Day, visit World Mental Health Day 2021 (who.int).