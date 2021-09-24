Mayor’s Minute | PPS Youth Summit | Master FF Long Retires | Magazine Feature! | Library Card Sign-up Month



https://youtu.be/FI6uzs-X1dQ







2021 Youth Risk Prevention Youth Summit on Thursday, October 14th

Portsmouth Public Schools has announced that the 2021 Youth Risk Prevention Youth Summit will take place virtually on Thursday, October 14th, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This year, attendees will be focusing on social-emotional learning and how they can make better decisions by learning to acknowledge the role their emotions can play in decision making. These lessons will also be tied to bullying prevention. For more information, please contact Jacquail Jones at 393-8411.

Congratulations Master Firefighter Richard Long on Retirement







Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services congratulates Master Firefighter Richard Long on his retirement, as he works his last shift for the Fire Department. FF Long began his career with the City of Portsmouth on September 1, 1994 and has served proudly for 27 years. FF Long was the “go-to-guy” for many years on all things IT, implementing improvements and technology enhancements to benefit Public Safety. Congratulations and thank you for your 27 years of dedicated service to the City of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth community!



Check Out This Great Portsmouth Feature in Mid-Atlantic Events Magazine!

– A Magazine for Meeting and Event Planners –