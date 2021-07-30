Mayor’s Minute| | Vaccines @MCMall | PPS Preschool| $20 All-In Tickets

Free COVID-19 Vaccinations August 3 and August 5 at Military Circle Mall

(Norfolk-Va.) –With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta Virus across the Commonwealth, public health officials urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent further spread of illness. The virus is taking advantage of those unvaccinated. This week’s vaccinations will have new hours which are listed below. Second doses will be available for prior vaccinations as well!

“All members of the community, 12 years of age and above, should become fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Those delaying vaccinations are putting themselves, and potentially those around them at risk,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Departments.

To facilitate access to vaccinations, VDH continues its regional vaccination collaborative at the Military Circle Mall (located at 880 N Military Highway). This vaccination opportunity will continue into August. The clinics next week will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Those who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

August 03, 2021 2 PM to 6 PM

https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/5225915061

August 5, 2021 10 AM to 2 PM

Pfizer – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/7012238569

J&J – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/8513296022

Moderna – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/8962153790

Vaccines are available for individuals ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer (two dose), Moderna (two dose) and J&J (one dose) vaccines will be available.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

For those who are seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you may visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/immunization-record-request-form/ to request a new record.

Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.

$20 All-In Ticket to Select Events at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion has partnered with Live Nation to offer a $20 all-in ticket to select events including:

· 8/14 Blackberry Smoke with special guest The Wild Feathers

· 8/21 Harry Connick Jr. and his Band

· 9/4 Rod Wave

· 9/19 AJR

· 9/24 Earth, Wind & Fire

Visit https://bit.ly/3f6e601, select an event, and choose $20 return to live offer.