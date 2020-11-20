Mayor’s Youth Commission Holds Virtual Induction and Celebration

Last night, the Mayor’s Youth Commission welcomed 36 new members during its first-ever virtual induction ceremony. While the induction took place via Zoom, it was streamed live on Facebook and Newport News Television (NNTV), so family members and others in the community could celebrate young people from Newport News who are making a difference. You can view the event on the NN TV YouTube page. During the ceremony, Mayor McKinley L. Price thanked members for their willingness to lead during a critical time for our city, community and world. He stated, “Always remember who you are and lean on those around you for support, guidance and encouragement. Never let anyone silence you or crush your dreams. Work hard to accomplish your goals and surround yourself with people who motivate you to do more and be more.” He ended by reminding them that their energy, ideas and enthusiasm WILL change our city. The keynote speaker was Delegate Lashrecse Aird, a Newport News native and the youngest person ever elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Aird dared students to be unafraid to lead and congratulated them on volunteering to make a difference. Youth Commission members are recruited from all of the high schools (public, private and homeschool) in Newport News to serve as liaisons between the Mayor, City Council, city leadership and the youth of Newport News. In addition to speaking on behalf of youth in the city, members of the Mayor’s Youth Commission are charged with:

investigating the needs, problems, and issues affecting all segments of youth of Newport News;

serving as a forum for the youth of the City to express their needs, ideas and suggestions; and

making recommendations for and assisting in studies, surveys, and proposals regarding services for youth.

For more information on the Mayor’s Youth Commission, contact Shavar Bland at blandjs@nnva.gov or 757-926.6472. To learn more about the city’s Youth Services Unit, visit their website.