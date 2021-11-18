Mayor’s Youth Commission Inducts New Members

On November 16, the Mayor’s Youth Commission inducted 34 new members during a virtual ceremony. Members of the Mayor’s Youth Commission are recruited from all of the high schools (public, private and homeschool) in Newport News and serve as liaisons between the Mayor, City Council, city leadership, and the youth of Newport News. This dynamic group of future leaders provides ideas that have the potential to transform our city. During the ceremony, Mayor McKinley L. Price thanked members for the courage they each showed by coming forward to serve the city. He stated, “You speak on behalf of young people in Newport News, sharing your vision for our city and advocating for the change you think we need. As leaders, you serve as an example to others; you show your peers the importance of giving back, of making good choices, and of working hard to achieve your goals. Your energy, ideas and enthusiasm WILL change our city.” The keynote speaker was Mr. Tommy Reamon Jr., a Newport News native and the CEO of City On My Chest. Mr. Reamon congratulated students on volunteering to make a difference and empowered them to lead with dignity and respect. In addition to speaking on behalf of youth in the city, members of the Mayor’s Youth Commission are charged with: investigating the needs, problems, and issues affecting the youth in Newport News.serving as a forum for the youth of the city to express their needs, ideas and suggestions.making recommendations for and assisting in studies, surveys and proposals regarding services for youth. To view the induction ceremony and hear the inspiring words from the speakers, visit the Newport News TV YouTube page. For more information on the Mayor’s Youth Commission, please contact Shavar Bland at blandjs@nnva.gov or 757-926-6472. To learn more about the City’s Youth Services Unit, visit their website.