McClellan Statement on Harris VP Selection

RICHMOND, Va. – Today, Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) released the following statement on former Vice President Joe Biden selecting U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate:

“I’ve been searching for the words to describe my feelings. From the moment I received the news on the VP pick, I screamed ‘YES!’ What an overwhelming sensation! What a feeling!

“Vice President Biden has made a great choice in selecting Senator Kamala Harris. Senator Harris has a record of action on economic justice, equality, health care, climate change, consumer protection, voting rights, and gun violence prevention. There is nothing this woman hasn’t done and there isn’t anything she cannot do. She has shown us she can lead, and I am looking forward to her leadership with Joe Biden in the Biden-Harris Administration.

“This is a historic moment for America, and I can’t help but think of how my grandparents and great-grandparents would react to see this day. And I am so proud to tell my children, Samantha and Jack, that the Democratic Party has made history today.

“The Biden-Harris team is ready to lead on Day 1, and fix the mess that Donald Trump and his cronies have gotten us in. Now, the charge and call to action is upon us to do all that we can to ensure progress is made on the federal level. I hope that you will join me in supporting and voting for the Biden-Harris ticket, and all other Democratic candidates on the ballot this November.

“The best is yet to come!”