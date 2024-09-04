McKenzie Parks Named MEAC Volleyball Rookie of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State’s McKenzie Parks has been named the MEAC Volleyball Rookie of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly award of Parks’ career.



A freshman from McDonough, Ga., Parks recorded 17 kills while swinging .279 along with six blocks as the Eagles opened the season 2-1 at the Red Storm Invitational. Parks also earned All-Tournament Team honors during the weekend.



Parks made her collegiate debut in a sweep of Northeastern where she tallied five kills and a block while hitting .235. Later that day, Parks posted four kills and a pair of blocks in a sweep of Central Connecticut State before going for eight kills and three blocks while swinging .333 against host St. John’s.



The Eagles return to action on Wednesday, September 4 when they travel to American University for a 2:30 pm start. Later in the week, Coppin will head to Pittsburgh for the Chick-fil-A Robinson Classic, co-hosted by Robert Morris and Duquesne. CSU will face the Colonials and Dukes at 11 am and 6 pm, respectively, on Friday, before battling Niagara at 12 pm on Saturday.