MEAC All-Sports Awards Return to Norfolk State and Howard

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University and Howard University continued their championship tradition Friday night, earning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s highest all-sports honors as the league celebrated the close of its historic 55th anniversary season.



2025-26 ALL-SPORT TALLIES

The honors capped another historic year for both institutions. Norfolk State secured its fourth men’s all-sports title in the past five years and the 15th in program history, extending its conference record. Howard earned its fifth consecutive women’s all-sports title and ninth overall.

Each institution received a $20,000 award in recognition of its accomplishments.

“Congratulations to Norfolk State University on winning the 2026 Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award, and to Howard University on capturing the 2026 Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills.

“These honors represent two of the MEAC’s highest achievements and reflect the commitment, competitiveness, and championship culture both institutions continue to build across their athletics programs.”

“We congratulate Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb, and the entire athletics department, as well as Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Director of Athletics Kery Davis, and the entire athletics department, for an outstanding year and their continued success in the MEAC.”

North Carolina Central University was recognized for academic excellence, posting the MEAC’s highest Academic Progress Rate (APR). The Eagles athletic department received a $10,000 award.

Howard University was also honored as the conference’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) leader. The Bison posted an 83-percent GSR, the highest among MEAC institutions for the 2014–17 cohorts, earning a $25,000 award.

Norfolk State powered its run to the men’s title behind conference championships in cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field, finishing with 41.5 points in the final standings. South Carolina State finished second with 37 points after winning the MEAC football championship, Celebration Bowl title, and a regular-season men’s tennis championship.

North Carolina Central placed third with 30 points, followed by Howard with 29.5 points.

On the women’s side, Howard continued its conference dominance with 62.5 points, fueled by championships in cross country, indoor track & field, outdoor track & field, and regular-season titles in women’s basketball and softball.

Norfolk State finished second with 45 points, while Morgan State placed third with 40.5 points, and Delaware State finished fourth with 39 points.

Points are awarded in a descending order beginning with nine (9) points for championships or first-place regular-season finishes. The second-place team receives seven (7) points. Tied teams split the point total.

Points were awarded for regular-season finishes in each sport except cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field, where points were awarded based on finishes at MEAC championships.

Named after the founder of Bethune-Cookman College, the Mary McLeod Bethune Award honors the MEAC’s top women’s athletic program each academic year. The Talmadge Layman Hill Award, named after the former Morgan State student-athlete, coach, and MEAC pioneer, recognizes the conference’s top men’s athletic program.

As the MEAC concludes its historic 55th anniversary season, the conference continues to celebrate a legacy built on championship excellence, academic achievement, and the enduring impact of HBCU athletics both on and off the playing field.

###

